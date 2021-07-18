Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Grows By 35.7%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 2,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,303. Augusta Gold has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.33.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.