Short Interest in Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Rises By 37.1%

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of AVSR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 60,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,917. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19. Avistar Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

Avistar Communications Company Profile

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

