Short Interest in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Declines By 36.4%

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 546,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 859,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 184,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,270. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Brady by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brady by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

