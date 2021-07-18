Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Drops By 42.9%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS CSIOY traded down $5.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 101. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.58. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $136.75 and a fifty-two week high of $202.58.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $575.70 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.31%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.