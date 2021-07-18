Short Interest in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Increases By 42.3%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of CELJF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.72. 184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175. Cellcom Israel has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $309.84 million for the quarter.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers a range of cellular services, such as cellular telephony services comprising voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, and conference calling; text and multimedia messaging; and download and upload data services.

