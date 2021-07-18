Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Declines By 37.2%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CIADY remained flat at $$55.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 993. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.01.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.71%.
About China Mengniu Dairy
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.
