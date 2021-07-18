Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Declines By 37.2%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CIADY remained flat at $$55.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 993. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

