Short Interest in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Rises By 70.0%

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ciner Resources by 130.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciner Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ciner Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ciner Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ciner Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 2,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,904. Ciner Resources has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $261.69 million, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

