Short Interest in Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Expands By 37.5%

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CGLO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10. Coro Global has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

About Coro Global

Coro Global Inc develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments.

