Short Interest in Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Drops By 42.1%

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

CRQDF stock remained flat at $$0.55 during midday trading on Friday. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48.

CrÃ©dito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides consumer lending products and services in Mexico. It offers payroll lending, consumer loans, small and medium business loans, group loans, and semi-new and used car loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

