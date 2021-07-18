Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Drops By 41.5%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 511.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CEVMF remained flat at $$64.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.25.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.