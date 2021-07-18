Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Drops By 24.1%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 32.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 174,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 105,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 85,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,960. Culp has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $193.27 million, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Culp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

