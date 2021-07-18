Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Rises By 42.2%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 69,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,840. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

