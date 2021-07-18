Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Declines By 42.1%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $$8.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, HSBC upgraded DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.