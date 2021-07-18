Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Decreases By 45.9%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 485,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Dundee Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

DPMLF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.94. 53,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,649. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

