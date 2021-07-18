Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Grows By 36.2%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 106,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,562. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.93. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.