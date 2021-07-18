Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Rises By 43.8%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,530,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.