Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Rises By 35.4%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of FINGF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. 33,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475. Finning International has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

