Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Decreases By 45.3%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortescue Metals Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. 37,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,842. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.