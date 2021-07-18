Short Interest in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Rises By 33.1%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,321.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HNSBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Danske started coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HNSBF stock remained flat at $$18.20 on Friday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

