Short Interest in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Drops By 37.9%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,100 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 499,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:HCDI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,628. Harbor Custom Development has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCDI. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter worth about $974,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 199,870 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,166 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.