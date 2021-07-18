Short Interest in HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Decreases By 37.3%

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRIBF remained flat at $$64.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. HORIBA has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HORIBA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

