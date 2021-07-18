Short Interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Rises By 43.8%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,029,570 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 305,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

