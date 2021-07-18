Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Grows By 39.0%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $3,801,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 40,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

