Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Expands By 42.9%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 73.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

NYSE JHS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,981. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.