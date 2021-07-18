Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Rises By 37.5%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HTD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 130,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,610. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

