Short Interest in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Expands By 39.6%

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:KNL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,605. Knoll has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

In other Knoll news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Knoll in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Knoll by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Knoll during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

