Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Drops By 45.6%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADRNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $30.26 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

