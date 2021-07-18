Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Declines By 42.8%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,900 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 708,300 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,720. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th.
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.
