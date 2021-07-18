Short Interest in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Expands By 41.0%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,200 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the June 15th total of 200,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. 22,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,883. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.66.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 13,500 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $123,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

