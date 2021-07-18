Short Interest in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Grows By 40.8%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 838,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZY. Truist began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lazydays alerts:

In other news, Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp bought 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $49,140.96. Insiders have sold a total of 64,853 shares of company stock worth $1,259,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 107,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lazydays has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.60.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.