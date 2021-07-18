Short Interest in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Declines By 24.7%

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $209,532,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $109,219,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $126,928,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.92. 217,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.56. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $167.88 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

