Short Interest in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Expands By 36.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,840,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 18,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lufax by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. 4,047,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,998,534. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lufax has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

