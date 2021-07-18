Short Interest in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Declines By 43.6%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the June 15th total of 423,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,648. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LYRA shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.