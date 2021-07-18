Short Interest in Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Increases By 35.7%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mace Security International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,736. Mace Security International has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58.
About Mace Security International
Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.