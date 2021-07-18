Short Interest in Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Increases By 35.7%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mace Security International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,736. Mace Security International has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.