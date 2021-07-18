Short Interest in Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Grows By 37.3%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:URNXF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
