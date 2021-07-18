Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Declines By 37.1%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
MRPRF stock remained flat at $$11.27 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.40.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile
