Short Interest in Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Drops By 38.2%

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,734,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MXSG remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 568,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,913. Mexus Gold US has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

