Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Declines By 43.1%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCLTF traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.92. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 961. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.45. Nitori has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $225.21.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

