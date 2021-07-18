Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Drops By 50.1%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,100 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the June 15th total of 997,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,874,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PALAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,758. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Paladin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Paladin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.