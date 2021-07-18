Short Interest in Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Decreases By 42.8%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.60. 16,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 3.87.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter.

PRMRF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.