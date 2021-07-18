Short Interest in Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Decreases By 42.8%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.60. 16,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 3.87.
Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter.
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
