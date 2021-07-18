Short Interest in Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declines By 41.9%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 72,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,126. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

