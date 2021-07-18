Short Interest in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Increases By 41.6%

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of PCOM stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.72. 15,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,699. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $249.80 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Points International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Points International by 29.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

