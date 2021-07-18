Short Interest in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Drops By 38.2%

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 178,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBI traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.81. Premier Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 28.75%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 14,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $273,928.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.