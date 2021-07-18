Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Drops By 45.1%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the June 15th total of 75,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,025,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 362,550 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Shares of PXS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. 511,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.47. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.