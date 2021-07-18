Short Interest in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Declines By 36.9%

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 883,300 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 512,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 466,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $1,031,334.07. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REPH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,587. The company has a market cap of $56.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Recro Pharma has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

