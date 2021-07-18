Short Interest in Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Rises By 37.5%

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RGDXQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 239,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,764. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Response Genetics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Response Genetics Company Profile

Response Genetics, Inc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples.

