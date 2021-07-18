Short Interest in RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Decreases By 42.9%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGLXY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818. RTL Group has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

