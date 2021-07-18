Short Interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Increases By 21.1%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SB stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $316.76 million, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

