Short Interest in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Decreases By 42.9%

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 915,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SFE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. 102,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,946. The stock has a market cap of $162.44 million, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.63.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

