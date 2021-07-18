Short Interest in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Rises By 36.1%

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 610,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,231. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

